WATCH LIVE: Police update on Las Vegas massacre

Cubs win Game 1 of NLDS in shutout

Posted 9:36 PM, October 6, 2017, by and , Updated at 09:38PM, October 6, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: kyle Hendricks #28 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals in the third inning during Game One of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park on October 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Chicago Cubs won Game 1 of the NLDS over the Washington Nationals 3-0.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is scheduled to pitch Game 3 of Washington’s NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, after Gio Gonzalez starts Game 2. Nationals manager Dusty Baker finally announced his rotation plans, just a few hours before Game 1 of the series begins on Friday night. Scherzer’s playoff debut this year was delayed because he tweaked his right hamstring in his last regular-season appearance.