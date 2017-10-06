× Cubs win Game 1 of NLDS in shutout

WASHINGTON — The Chicago Cubs won Game 1 of the NLDS over the Washington Nationals 3-0.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is scheduled to pitch Game 3 of Washington’s NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, after Gio Gonzalez starts Game 2. Nationals manager Dusty Baker finally announced his rotation plans, just a few hours before Game 1 of the series begins on Friday night. Scherzer’s playoff debut this year was delayed because he tweaked his right hamstring in his last regular-season appearance.