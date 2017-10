× Cubs announce starting lineup for NLDS Game 1

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs announced their starting lineup for Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals:

Ben Zobrist, RF

Krist Bryant, 3B

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Willson Contreras, C

Kyle Schwarber, LF

Addison Russell, SS

Jason Heyward, CF

Javy Baez, 2B

Kyle Hendricks, P

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday on TBS. LET’S GO CUBS!