Chicago Cubs set roster for National League Division Series

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have set their 25-man roster in advance of the start of their National League Division Series Friday night against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

The Cubs and Nationals play the first two games of the National League Division Series Friday night and Saturday night in Washington D.C. before the series moves to Chicago for Game 3 on Monday, night and Game Four (if necessary) on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The clubs would return to Nationals Park for Game 5 (if necessary) on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Here is a look at the Chicago Cubs National League Division Series roster:

PITCHERS (11)

6-Carl Edwards Jr., RHP

28-Kyle Hendricks, RHP

32-Brian Duensing, LHP

34-Jon Lester, LHP

37-Justin Wilson, LHP

38-Mike Montgomery, LHP

41-John Lackey, RHP

46-Pedro Strop, RHP

49-Jake Arrieta, RHP

62-José Quintana, LHP

71-Wade Davis, RHP

POSITION PLAYERS (14)

2-Tommy La Stella, INF

5-Albert Almora Jr., OF

8-Ian Happ, INF

9-Javier Báez, INF

12-Kyle Schwarber, OF

13-Alex Avila, C

17-Kris Bryant, INF

18-Ben Zobrist, INF

22-Jason Heyward, OF

24-Leonys Martín, OF

27-Addison Russell, INF

30-Jon Jay, OF

40-Willson Contreras, C

44-Anthony Rizzo, INF