Chicago Cubs set roster for National League Division Series
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have set their 25-man roster in advance of the start of their National League Division Series Friday night against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
The Cubs and Nationals play the first two games of the National League Division Series Friday night and Saturday night in Washington D.C. before the series moves to Chicago for Game 3 on Monday, night and Game Four (if necessary) on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The clubs would return to Nationals Park for Game 5 (if necessary) on Thursday, Oct. 12.
Here is a look at the Chicago Cubs National League Division Series roster:
PITCHERS (11)
6-Carl Edwards Jr., RHP
28-Kyle Hendricks, RHP
32-Brian Duensing, LHP
34-Jon Lester, LHP
37-Justin Wilson, LHP
38-Mike Montgomery, LHP
41-John Lackey, RHP
46-Pedro Strop, RHP
49-Jake Arrieta, RHP
62-José Quintana, LHP
71-Wade Davis, RHP
POSITION PLAYERS (14)
2-Tommy La Stella, INF
5-Albert Almora Jr., OF
8-Ian Happ, INF
9-Javier Báez, INF
12-Kyle Schwarber, OF
13-Alex Avila, C
17-Kris Bryant, INF
18-Ben Zobrist, INF
22-Jason Heyward, OF
24-Leonys Martín, OF
27-Addison Russell, INF
30-Jon Jay, OF
40-Willson Contreras, C
44-Anthony Rizzo, INF