Bryant teams up with Nats rival in PSA for hometown of Las Vegas

Kris Bryant may be facing Nationals’ Bryce Harper on the baseball diamond during the NLDS but the two players came together to help the victims of the massacre in their home town Las Vegas.

Bryant and Harper filmed a PSA yesterday, according to ESPN.com that aired during tonight’s Game 1

“You don’t want to see it happen to your hometown, but it’s been amazing to see the people in the community come out and help,” Bryant told ESPN. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a response like that. People wanting to help other people. It shows that even in a time like this there are good people out there.”

In the PSA, Bryant and Harper tell viewers they can donate or offer support at clarkcountynv.gov.