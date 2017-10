× 5 shot, injured on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — Five people were shot and wounded on the street in the city’s South Side.

Chicago police answered a call about a fight near 81st and Marshfield in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, and found the victims.

They said a gunman confronted them in an alley.

One person was shot in the back, the others were hit below the waist.

None of the injuries was life-threatening.

Police are looking for the shooter.