Friday Forecaster: Abbey Frangiamore, 4th grade, St. Juliana School
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
Air Force forecaster found clear skies for shuttle launches and special ops
-
-
What Hurricane Harvey looks like from space
-
Cool weather forecast to last into mid-month
-
Hurricane Irma one of the most powerful ever in Atlantic
-
Hurricane Irma regains Category 5 status, makes landfall in Cuba
-
Cuba blasted as Hurricane Irma tears through the Caribbean
-
-
Hurricane Harvey now Category 2, expected to make landfall as Category 3
-
Heavy rain possible the next few days, flooding risk increases
-
Weakened Harvey brings more flooding north