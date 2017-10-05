Suburban man arrives in Vegas with crosses to honor victims

LAS VEGAS — A man from the Chicago suburbs arrived in Las Vegas with dozens of crosses to honor the victims of last weekend’s massacre.

Greg Zanis is a carpenter from Aurora, Illinois. He says his crosses offer hope to those who may have lost theirs.

.@LVMPD officers are delivering white crosses with hearts to the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign. pic.twitter.com/Y42dPzl0UZ — Jackie Valley (@JackieValley) October 5, 2017

“This row of crosses will show the severity of what really happened there. More so than numbers and pictures in the paper,” he told WGN News before he left.

Each cross will has a heart attached. He’s also bringing Stars of David for Jewish victims. He writes the names and glues pictures of the victims on each one.

Zanis has made crosses for the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims and gun violence victims in Chicago.