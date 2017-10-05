× Study: Technology built into dashboards can lead to dangerous driving distractions

When we talk about distracted driving, most people first think of smart phones.

But a new study from TripleA found that technology built into the dash of many cars can also lead to dangerous distractions.

Removing your eyes from the road for just two-seconds can double the risk of a crash.

Researchers measured how much drivers had to look at the screen for the radio, making calls, texting and navigation.

They found drivers were visually distracted for more than 40-seconds when programming the navigation system, or sending a text.

Safety experts want car companies to change infotainment systems, so the most distracting features are locked out when the car is in motion.

For more information, go to: exchange.aaa.com