× Stephen Strasburg starts Game 1 for Nationals, but what about 2 & 3 vs Cubs?

WASHINGTON D.C. – It wasn’t the revelation that most people were curious to hear on Thursday morning – especially Cubs fans.

During his news conference at Nationals Park, Washington manager Dusty Baker announced that Stephen Strasburg will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Cubs on Friday.

Many expected the news considering Strasburg’s performance during the season and the lingering hamstring issue with Max Scherzer, who injured it during his final start of the regular season.

But Baker didn’t announce his starters for Game 2 or 3 on Saturday or Monday, leaving fans to wonder when they might see Scherzer or Gio Gonzalez, the other starter likely to be in the mix for the start.

Joe Maddon already announced his rotation for the NLDS on Wednesday, choosing Kyle Hendricks to start Game 1 with Jon Lester moving back to start Game 2. Jose Quintana goes in Game 3 while Jake Arrieta, who is dealing with his own hamstring injury, would get the start if there is a Game 4.

Strasburg is 15-4 on the season with a 2.52 ERA but may not have been the opening game starter if Scherzer was healthy. The defending Cy Young winner was 16-6 on the season with a 2.51 ERA along with 268 strikeouts, the most in the National League.