School cancelled as manhunt continues for fugitive in Earlville

EARLVILLE, Ill. — School is canceled today in the small town of Earlville as police continue their manhunt for an accused kidnapper and home invader.

Investigators say Lowell “Max” Ambler, 46, a former LaSalle County deputy, carjacked an SUV near Plainfield Wednesday morning.

Ambler is known as an avid hunter, and he’s believed to be armed.

A team of officers with guns drawn, combed the woods on Wednesday searching for Ambler.

They found the SUV.

Earlville is about 77 miles southwest of Chicago.