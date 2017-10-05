School cancelled as manhunt continues for fugitive in Earlville
EARLVILLE, Ill. — School is canceled today in the small town of Earlville as police continue their manhunt for an accused kidnapper and home invader.
Investigators say Lowell “Max” Ambler, 46, a former LaSalle County deputy, carjacked an SUV near Plainfield Wednesday morning.
Ambler is known as an avid hunter, and he’s believed to be armed.
A team of officers with guns drawn, combed the woods on Wednesday searching for Ambler.
They found the SUV.
Earlville is about 77 miles southwest of Chicago.