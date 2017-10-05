Rains move in ahead of weekend
-
Cooler weekend with rain possible
-
Hot and humid week ahead
-
Temps climb after cooler weekend
-
Showers possible as weekend nears
-
Cooler through the weekend
-
-
Warm weekend kicks off a stretch of 80s
-
Mild weekend with some showers possible
-
Temps rise after mild weekend
-
Weekend set to be mild, dry and breezy
-
More storms expected into weekend
-
-
Hot and humid days ahead
-
More hot weather follows mild weekend
-
Illinois rivers continue to rise, and more rain expected