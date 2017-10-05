Rain looks to put dry streak in rear-view mirror

As a warm front lifts north out of central Illinois across the Chicago area, waves of showers and thunderstorm downpours are expected Friday into Saturday. With the final showers moving off to the east later Saturday, 24-hour rainfall totals in the one to two-inch range should finally put an end to what has been the driest August 4-October 5 period in Chicago records dating back to 1871.

Unseasonably mild temperatures will continue, however – the consecutive streak of days with above normal temperatures could easily reach 30 by next Thursday. Readings the first 5 days in October have averaged 10-degrees above normal.