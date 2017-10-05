Police searching for teen seen in violent knockout video

ROSENBERG, Texas — Police in Texas are searching for a teenager seen knocking out an unsuspecting victim.

Police in Rosenberg, Texas have identified Alejandro Maldonado, 18, as the man who hit a stranger from behind last month.

The victim spent several days in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say it may be part of a viral video trend known as “the knockout game.”

Maldonado is facing aggravated assault charges.

Police released the video hoping he will turn himself in.