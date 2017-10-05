Police searching for teen seen in violent knockout video

ROSENBERG, Texas — Police in Texas are searching for a teenager seen knocking out an unsuspecting victim.
Police in Rosenberg, Texas have identified Alejandro Maldonado, 18, as the man who hit a stranger from behind last month.
The victim spent several days in the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say it may be part of a viral video trend known as “the knockout game.”
Maldonado is facing aggravated assault charges.
Police released the video hoping he will turn himself in.
