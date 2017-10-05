Police investigating barricade situation at home daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chicago police are investigating a SWAT incident in which a man barricaded himself inside a licensed home daycare on the South Side.

Police say a man with a gun barricaded himself inside a home in the 7600 block of S. Lowe. It is a licensed daycare but the daycare was closed today.

The standoff ended around 3 p.m. with no injuries reported. Police have not confirmed whether anyone is in custody yet.

According to his family the man who barricaded himself inside has been involved in gang activity before. He has served time in prison for burglary and drug charges. His family says he lives in Texas but he recently came back to Chicago.

The daycare is inside his family’s home.

Friends of the family came to the scene this afternoon after seeing what was happening on Facebook. They wanted to help get him out of this situation before anyone got hurt.

“We came here hoping that we can get in touch with some kind of negotiator to try to do something before they run up in there and hurt this guy or hurt somebody innocent,” said family friend Kevin Richards. “Maybe we could try to talk him down or something.”

Metra trains and freight trains were stopped earlier because of this police activity. But everything is up and running again now.