Pat Tomasulo gripes about Chicago Marathon in new of ‘The Voice of Reason’

Some people run marathons to raise money for charity, but Pat Tomasulo wonders, "If they're really your friends, wouldn't they just donate to your cause WITHOUT making you punish yourself?"

Also, why do we have to close all those streets just so people can go for a big group jog? And don't you want to participate in a sporting event that you might actually win???

It's a new "Marathon" edition of "The Voice of Reason."

