Mayor says security ready for Sunday’s marathon

CHICAGO -- This year marks the 40th Chicago marathon with 40,000 runners expected to participate and 1 million watch along the 26.2 mile route. In terms of race security amid the backdrop of what happened in Las Vegas and in Boston several years ago, Mayor Emanuel says they are as ready as they can be.

While they won't go into specifics Mayor Emanuel and race officials say security along the race and at hotels along the route is as good as it can get.

The mayor says 13 different law enforcement agencies at the federal, state and local level are working together and there has been no less than 17 tabletop exercises on potential security scenarios.

Race Director Carey Pinkowski says race security also includes where visitors are staying.

There will be as many as 1000 uniformed and undercover police officers along the route, a network of cameras and law enforcement sources say hotels on or close to the course are beefing up their security presence as well.