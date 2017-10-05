Man charged in deaths of 2 women who disappeared 10 years apart

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Missouri man connected to two Kansas City-area females who disappeared about 10 years apart has been charged with murder in their deaths.

BREAKING: #KylrYust is charged in Cass County #MO with murders of Kara Kopetsky & Jessica Runions. pic.twitter.com/XiVNvzUN3H — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) October 5, 2017

Kylr Yust was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse in the deaths of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky of Belton and 21-year-old Jessica Runions of Raymore. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Yust had long been a suspect in the two deaths. Runions was seen leaving a gathering with Yust before she disappeared in September 2016. Kopetsky had filed a protection order against Yust in April 2007, a month before she went missing after walking out of Belton High School.

According to court records, Kylr Yust is charged with murder for the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. Updates @KCTV5 6 and 10pm pic.twitter.com/H5iVvpXuQG — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) October 5, 2017

The remains of Kopetsky and Runions were found in April in a rural area near Belton.