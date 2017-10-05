Lunchbreak: Mushroom melt

Chef Pat Sheerin

City Mouse

311 N. Morgan Street

Chicago

(312) 764-1908

www.citymousechicago.com

Mushroom Melt

Makes 4, with extra mix left over

Ingredients:

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

3 Tbs ground Parmesan

8 oz. shredded provolone

8 oz. shredded jack cheese

1 tablespoon – finely minced preserved lemon

1/2 teaspoon – toasted and ground coriander

1lb of mushrooms – cleaned and sliced 1/4” thick (you can use button, shiitake, oyster, portobello)

1 teaspoon, fresh chopped thyme

2 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

3 Tbs chopped parsley

4 Tbs neutral oil / canola oil

1/2 cup caramelized onions

8 slices multigrain bread

4 oz. softened butter

4 slices of provolone cheese

To make the filling: In a cast iron pan sear the mushrooms using canola oil – lightly season with salt, do not overcrowd the pan, you want to get nice color on the mushrooms. Transfer to a plate to cool. When all of the mushrooms are done, in canola oil – add the garlic to the pan and just toast golden brown, as you’re taking it off the heat, add the thyme and quickly transfer to the mushrooms. In a bowl, beat together the cream cheese, Parmesan, grated provolone, grated jack cheese, preserved lemon, coriander and caramelized onions. When the mushrooms are cooled, fold them into the mix. Check the seasoning and reserve. Over medium heat, warm a griddle or large non stick pan. Spread a nice layer of the filling on one side of bread, put a small nob of butter in the pan and place bread on it – making sure to really cover the bread with butter. Butter the other piece of bread and place it in the pan and add a slice of cheese. Peak underneath and make sure the bread isn’t browning too quickly. And that it’s GBD – golden brown and delicious. If the filling isn’t really hot transfer the pan to a 350F oven for 4-5 minutes to warm through. Carefully remove both sides from the pan and then fold the just cheese part on top. Let it sit for 30 seconds to meld and set up. Cut in half and enjoy with a green salad with a really nice italian vinaigrette.