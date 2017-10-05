Long lost Selena interview found on camera donated to Smithsonian

A long lost interview with the singer Selena has been found and digitized by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.
According to the museum, the footage was found in a TV camera donated to the museum’s Spanish-language television project by Univision.
The interview was taken in San Antonio, Texas in April 1994. has not been seen in 20 years.
The museum says:
The station’s production manager put an unlabeled ¾ inch tape in the camera to show what format that camera used. When the museum digitized the video this summer, the Selena footage was discovered. The production manager, who actually directed the segment with Selena, tells the museum that after Selena passed away in 1995, he had looked everywhere for the video with no luck. The video resurfaced just as the museum planned to open a display on Hispanic Advertising that includes the Tejana artists’ work as a spokesperson for Coca-Cola. The video was taken at Hemisfair Park, San Antonio Texas, April 1994 just before Selena performed at the “Texas Live” Music Festival sponsored by Coca Cola.