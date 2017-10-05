List of over 50 stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017

Over the past few years, several businesses have started Black Friday sales earlier — with some even opening on Thanksgiving.
The decision to open on Thanksgiving is a controversial one. Opponents argue the holiday should be for family and loved ones. But, with the rise of online shopping, retailers need the business.
BestBlackFriday.com has been keeping a running list of retailers that plan to remain closed on Thanksgiving.
As of this week, more than 50 retailers have announced they will remain closed, KDVR reports. The number is expected to go up as Black Friday gets closer.
The retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- At Home
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Cabela’s
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Ethan Allen
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- Ikea
- Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (corporately owned stores)
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Micro Center
- Music & Arts
- Neiman Marcus
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Party City
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint
- Staples
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
There are several other chains that are expected to close on Thanksgiving, including REI, which has closed for the holiday and Black Friday for the past two years.
Stores expected to close on Thanksgiving but haven’t yet confirmed it to the website.
- American Girl
- AT&T
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Bloomingdale’s
- Christmas Tree Shops
- Dillard’s
- Mall of America
- Mendards
- Navy Exchange
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- REI
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Talbots