Interactive Map: Chicago area haunted house finder 2017

CHICAGO — Halloween will be here sooner than you think, and if you’re in for a spooky adventure, it’s time to start hunting for haunted houses. We’ve made your hunt a little easier by creating a map of haunted houses in the Chicago area. We even included pumpkin patches in case you’re looking for some PG family fun.
Simply click on the spooky ghost icons in the map above to retrieve a haunted house’s name, address and website with more information.
If we’re missing a haunted house near you, please submit it through this form and we’ll add it to our map:
Here is a list of all the haunted houses that appear on the map:
13th Floor
1940 George St., Melrose Park, Illinois 60160
Abandoned Haunted House Complex
2825 SE Frontage Rd. Mount Pleasant WI 53177
Amhurst Asylum
228 S 500 West Valpraiso IN 46385
Basement of the Dead
42 W. New York St. Aurora Illinois
Bengtson’s Haunted Barn
13341 W 151st St Homer Glen IL 60491
C2H2 The Terror Within
6226 Cass Ave., Westmont
Camp Tuckabatchee Haunted Camp
1973 North 35th Road, Ottawa, IL 61350
Creepyhallow Haunted Theme Park
24405 S. LaGrange Rd. Frankfort IL 60423
D.E.A.D. Rising Haunted Attraction
13624 S. Cicero Crestwood IL 60445
D.O.A Room Escape
1450 W. Fullerton Ave. Addison IL 60101
Dungeon of Doom
600 29th St. Zion IL 60099
Evil Intentions Haunted House
900 Grace St. Elgin IL 60120
Fables Fright Nights
601 Dundee Ave, East Dundee, IL 60118
Fear Fest
6512 Manchester Rd. South Beloit IL 60180
Forest of Freaks
5946 US HWY 51 Janesville WI 53546
Frightmare Haunted House
7759 S. Harlem Ave. Burbank IL 60459
Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch
42W813 Reinking Road, Hampshire IL 60140
Hair Razor Haunted Scenes
6725 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, IL 60631
Haunt 31
340 S. Annandale Drive, Lake in the Hills, IL
Haunted Halls of Hanover
10120 West 133rd Avenue, Cedar Lake, IN 46303
Haunted Hills Hospital
6112 Old Porter Rd. Portage IL 46368
Haunted Trails Joliet
1423 N. Broadway (Rt. 53) Joliet IL 60435
Haunted Quarry
327 West Wilson Street, Batavia IL 60510
Heap’s Haunted Corn Maze
4853 U.S. HWY 52 Minooka IL
House of Torment
8240 N. Austin Ave Morton Grove IL 60053
Insanity Haunted House
3800 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL
Jonamac Orchard Haunted Corn Maze
19412 Shabbona Rd, Malta, IL 60150
Massacre Haunted House
299 Montgomery Rd. Montgomery IL 60538
Mars Haunted House
734 W. Historic Mitchell St. Milwaukee WI 53204
Midnight Terror
9531 52nd Ave Oak Lawn IL 60453
Nightmare at the Terrace
11500 S. Beloit, Worth, IL 60482
Niles Haunted House Scream Park
855 Mayflower Rd. Niles MI 49120
Odyssey Fun Farm: Zombie Safari Paintball
19111 S Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477
Orland Park Lions Club Haunted Woods
14800 Ravinia Ave. Orland Park, IL 60462
Puckerville Farms
13332 Bell Rd Lemont IL 60439
Raven’s Grin Inn
411 N Carroll St. Mt Carroll IL 61053
Realm of Terror
421 W Rollins Rd Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
Reapers Realm
626 177th St. Hammond IN 46324
Scream Scene
4701 Oakton St. Skokie IL 60076
Screamatorium
15630 Il RTE 76 Poplar Grove IL 61065
Screamin Acres
3865 State HWY 138 Stoughton WI 53589
Spook Hollow with M.C. Manor & M.C. Nightmare
613 LaSalle Blvd. Marquette Heights, IL 61554
Statesville Haunted Prison
17250 S. Weber Road Crest Hill, IL 60441
St. Charles Scarecrow Fest
5th & West Main St. St. Charles IL 60174
Sunny Acres Farm
29W310 North Ave, West Chicago, IL 60185
The Dungeon of Doom
600 29th Street Zion IL 60099
Trail of Screams
5804 N. Main St. Rockford IL 61103
Twisted Crypt
5420 E. State St. Rockford IL 61108
Undead Acres
3450 W Crete-Monee Rd Monee IL 60449
Village of Fear
523 S Webster St. Naperville IL 60540
Weird & Haunted Chicago
600 North Clark St. Chicago IL 60654