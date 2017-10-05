Interactive Map: Chicago area haunted house finder 2017

CHICAGO — Halloween will be here sooner than you think, and if you’re in for a spooky adventure, it’s time to start hunting for haunted houses. We’ve made your hunt a little easier by creating a map of haunted houses in the Chicago area. We even included pumpkin patches in case you’re looking for some PG family fun.

Here is a list of all the haunted houses that appear on the map:

13th Floor
1940 George St., Melrose Park, Illinois 60160

Abandoned Haunted House Complex
2825 SE Frontage Rd. Mount Pleasant WI 53177

Amhurst Asylum
228 S 500 West Valpraiso IN 46385

Basement of the Dead
42 W. New York St. Aurora Illinois

Bengtson’s Haunted Barn
13341 W 151st St Homer Glen IL 60491

C2H2 The Terror Within
6226 Cass Ave., Westmont

Camp Tuckabatchee Haunted Camp
1973 North 35th Road, Ottawa, IL 61350

Creepyhallow Haunted Theme Park
24405 S. LaGrange Rd. Frankfort IL 60423

D.E.A.D. Rising Haunted Attraction
13624 S. Cicero Crestwood IL 60445

D.O.A Room Escape
1450 W. Fullerton Ave. Addison IL 60101

Dungeon of Doom
600 29th St. Zion IL 60099

Evil Intentions Haunted House
900 Grace St. Elgin IL 60120

Fables Fright Nights
601 Dundee Ave, East Dundee, IL 60118

Fear Fest
6512 Manchester Rd. South Beloit IL 60180

Forest of Freaks
5946 US HWY 51 Janesville WI 53546

Frightmare Haunted House
7759 S. Harlem Ave. Burbank IL 60459

Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch
42W813 Reinking Road, Hampshire IL 60140 

Hair Razor Haunted Scenes
6725 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, IL 60631 

Haunt 31
340 S. Annandale Drive, Lake in the Hills, IL 

Haunted Halls of Hanover
10120 West 133rd Avenue, Cedar Lake, IN 46303

Haunted Hills Hospital
6112 Old Porter Rd. Portage IL 46368 

Haunted Trails Joliet
1423 N. Broadway (Rt. 53) Joliet IL 60435

Haunted Quarry
327 West Wilson Street, Batavia IL 60510 

Heap’s Haunted Corn Maze
4853 U.S. HWY 52 Minooka IL

House of Torment
8240 N. Austin Ave Morton Grove IL 60053

Insanity Haunted House
3800 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL

Jonamac Orchard Haunted Corn Maze
19412 Shabbona Rd, Malta, IL 60150

Massacre Haunted House
299 Montgomery Rd. Montgomery IL 60538

Mars Haunted House
734 W. Historic Mitchell St. Milwaukee WI 53204

Midnight Terror
9531 52nd Ave Oak Lawn IL 60453

Nightmare at the Terrace
11500 S. Beloit, Worth, IL 60482

Niles Haunted House Scream Park
855 Mayflower Rd. Niles MI 49120

Odyssey Fun Farm: Zombie Safari Paintball
19111 S Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477

Orland Park Lions Club Haunted Woods
14800 Ravinia Ave. Orland Park, IL 60462

Puckerville Farms
13332 Bell Rd Lemont IL 60439

Raven’s Grin Inn
411 N Carroll St. Mt Carroll IL 61053

Realm of Terror
421 W Rollins Rd Round Lake Beach, IL 60073

Reapers Realm
626 177th St. Hammond IN 46324

Scream Scene
4701 Oakton St. Skokie IL 60076

Screamatorium
15630 Il RTE 76 Poplar Grove IL 61065

Screamin Acres
3865 State HWY 138 Stoughton WI 53589

Spook Hollow with M.C. Manor & M.C. Nightmare
613 LaSalle Blvd. Marquette Heights, IL 61554

Statesville Haunted Prison
17250 S. Weber Road Crest Hill, IL 60441

St. Charles Scarecrow Fest
5th & West Main St. St. Charles IL 60174

Sunny Acres Farm
29W310 North Ave, West Chicago, IL 60185

The Dungeon of Doom
600 29th Street Zion IL 60099

Trail of Screams
5804 N. Main St. Rockford IL 61103

Twisted Crypt
5420 E. State St. Rockford IL 61108

Undead Acres
3450 W Crete-Monee Rd Monee IL 60449

Village of Fear
523 S Webster St. Naperville IL 60540

Weird & Haunted Chicago
600 North Clark St. Chicago IL 60654