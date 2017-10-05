Interactive Map: Chicago area haunted house finder 2017

CHICAGO — Halloween will be here sooner than you think, and if you’re in for a spooky adventure, it’s time to start hunting for haunted houses. We’ve made your hunt a little easier by creating a map of haunted houses in the Chicago area. We even included pumpkin patches in case you’re looking for some PG family fun.

Simply click on the spooky ghost icons in the map above to retrieve a haunted house’s name, address and website with more information.

If we’re missing a haunted house near you, please submit it through this form and we’ll add it to our map:

Here is a list of all the haunted houses that appear on the map:

13th Floor

1940 George St., Melrose Park, Illinois 60160

Abandoned Haunted House Complex

2825 SE Frontage Rd. Mount Pleasant WI 53177

Amhurst Asylum

228 S 500 West Valpraiso IN 46385

Basement of the Dead

42 W. New York St. Aurora Illinois

Bengtson’s Haunted Barn

13341 W 151st St Homer Glen IL 60491

C2H2 The Terror Within

6226 Cass Ave., Westmont

Camp Tuckabatchee Haunted Camp

1973 North 35th Road, Ottawa, IL 61350

Creepyhallow Haunted Theme Park

24405 S. LaGrange Rd. Frankfort IL 60423

D.E.A.D. Rising Haunted Attraction

13624 S. Cicero Crestwood IL 60445

D.O.A Room Escape

1450 W. Fullerton Ave. Addison IL 60101

Dungeon of Doom

600 29th St. Zion IL 60099

Evil Intentions Haunted House

900 Grace St. Elgin IL 60120

Fables Fright Nights

601 Dundee Ave, East Dundee, IL 60118

Fear Fest

6512 Manchester Rd. South Beloit IL 60180

Forest of Freaks

5946 US HWY 51 Janesville WI 53546

Frightmare Haunted House

7759 S. Harlem Ave. Burbank IL 60459

Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch

42W813 Reinking Road, Hampshire IL 60140

Hair Razor Haunted Scenes

6725 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, IL 60631

Haunt 31

340 S. Annandale Drive, Lake in the Hills, IL

Haunted Halls of Hanover

10120 West 133rd Avenue, Cedar Lake, IN 46303

Haunted Hills Hospital

6112 Old Porter Rd. Portage IL 46368

Haunted Trails Joliet

1423 N. Broadway (Rt. 53) Joliet IL 60435

Haunted Quarry

327 West Wilson Street, Batavia IL 60510

Heap’s Haunted Corn Maze

4853 U.S. HWY 52 Minooka IL

House of Torment

8240 N. Austin Ave Morton Grove IL 60053

Insanity Haunted House

3800 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL

Jonamac Orchard Haunted Corn Maze

19412 Shabbona Rd, Malta, IL 60150

Massacre Haunted House

299 Montgomery Rd. Montgomery IL 60538

Mars Haunted House

734 W. Historic Mitchell St. Milwaukee WI 53204

Midnight Terror

9531 52nd Ave Oak Lawn IL 60453

Nightmare at the Terrace

11500 S. Beloit, Worth, IL 60482

Niles Haunted House Scream Park

855 Mayflower Rd. Niles MI 49120

Odyssey Fun Farm: Zombie Safari Paintball

19111 S Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477

Orland Park Lions Club Haunted Woods

14800 Ravinia Ave. Orland Park, IL 60462

Puckerville Farms

13332 Bell Rd Lemont IL 60439

Raven’s Grin Inn

411 N Carroll St. Mt Carroll IL 61053

Realm of Terror

421 W Rollins Rd Round Lake Beach, IL 60073

Reapers Realm

626 177th St. Hammond IN 46324

Scream Scene

4701 Oakton St. Skokie IL 60076

Screamatorium

15630 Il RTE 76 Poplar Grove IL 61065

Screamin Acres

3865 State HWY 138 Stoughton WI 53589

Spook Hollow with M.C. Manor & M.C. Nightmare

613 LaSalle Blvd. Marquette Heights, IL 61554

Statesville Haunted Prison

17250 S. Weber Road Crest Hill, IL 60441

St. Charles Scarecrow Fest

5th & West Main St. St. Charles IL 60174

Sunny Acres Farm

29W310 North Ave, West Chicago, IL 60185

The Dungeon of Doom

600 29th Street Zion IL 60099

Trail of Screams

5804 N. Main St. Rockford IL 61103

Twisted Crypt

5420 E. State St. Rockford IL 61108

Undead Acres

3450 W Crete-Monee Rd Monee IL 60449

Village of Fear

523 S Webster St. Naperville IL 60540

Weird & Haunted Chicago

600 North Clark St. Chicago IL 60654