WEST CONCORD, Mass. -- Nashoba Brook Bakery has been listing "love" as an ingredient for years. Now, the FDA says love is not a common or usual ingredient, and it must be removed from the ingredient list.

"The FDA should be focusing on ingredients that are in products that are far worse than love," said customer Jane Gruba-Chevalie. "Frankly, their food tastes awesome with [love], so let's keep it in."

Following the FDA's guidelines, Nashoba Brook Bakery has removed the ingredient from its label, but bakery owners say love will still be baked into every load of bread.