Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Pittsburgh

* The Penguins finished 19-15-7 on the road last season. The 19 wins were the fewest for Pittsburgh in a full season since earning just 10 wins away from home in 2005-06.

* The Blackhawks won 50+ games for just the second time in franchise history last year (52 in 2009-10). However, the season finished on a sour note, as Chicago was swept out of the playoffs for the first time since 1993.

* Pittsburgh was 6-4-5 in the second of a back-to-back in 2016-17. The six wins were the fewest for the Penguins in a full season since 2008-09 when they also won six.

* Patrick Kane topped Chicago in goals, assists, and points a season ago for the fourth time in his career. Kane broke a tie with Denis Savard and Stan Mikita for the most such seasons in Blackhawks history.

* Sidney Crosby scored a career-high 22 goals on the road in 2016-17. Crosby was one of only two players to have 20+ goals and 20+ assists on the road last season, along with Boston’s Brad Marchand.

* Corey Crawford won 30+ games for the fourth consecutive season last year. Crawford’s streak is now the second longest in Blackhawks history behind Tony Esposito’s seven-year run from 1969-70 to 1975-76.