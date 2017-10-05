After surviving Las Vegas shooting, suburban couple faces new fear of crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suburban couple who survived the horror in Las Vegas returned home and faced their new fear of crowds head on by going to tonight’s Blackhawks game.

They say they were sick to their stomachs walking into the game at the United Center. But they’ve had the tickets for a long time and for them, it was about showing their kids you can’t live your life in fear.

Last weekend was the second time Elisha Seng and her husband, who live in Bartlett, had gone to the harvest festival in Las Vegas.

“We love outdoor concerts. That’s what we do,” she says. “I was looking for someone to take a picture of us with Jason Aldean in the background. And you just heard the (sound of) fireworks. It sounded like fireworks. And I saw a girl get hit. She got shot in the neck. And it was just all over her shirt.”

Elisha says her husband saved her life.

“I’m like, ‘It’s bullets. So we just dove to the ground and he was trying to look to see where they were coming from. We couldn’t see where the shots were coming from so he laid on top of me, covered every inch of my body.”

She says the bullets were relentless. They thought the shooter was actually in the crowd.

“I’m like, ‘We have to run. Everyone’s dropping by us. … We’ve got to go.’ … When we were running we were stepping over people’s belongings, the people were on the ground.”

The couple ran to safety at a hotel on the strip where they waited and watched and thought of their family back in Chicago.

Now that they’re home, they braved their first big crowd since last weekend.

“We’re still queasy going in. Just you know it’s scary,” she says.

While scary, they say tonight’s Blackhawks game is also an opportunity to step one foot in front of the other and prove to themselves they’ll make it through this.

“Everyone is like, ‘How could you go to the game tonight?’ We were going to sell the tickets but we can’t just live in a bubble either.”

They say they are a little more comfortable at the United Center because it has a roof. But they’re Cubs fans and they say they don’t know if they will ever be able to go back to Wrigley Field without major anxiety.