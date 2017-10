CHICAGO – A woman was killed after a Metra train hit her vehicle near Jefferson Park on Wednesday.

Metra trains have been halted in the area near the 5700 block of North Nagle after Train No. 650 hit the vehicle.

Fire officials said the woman was 25 years old. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

No Metra passengers were hurt.

1640: Metra vs. Auto at 5700 N. Nagle. 25 yo F DOA from automobile. No other passengers in automobile. All metra passengers ok. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 4, 2017

