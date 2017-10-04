What Makes Robin, Larry and Legendary Bill Kurtis Cry?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crybabies @ Apollo Theater Chicago

Saturday, October 7 @ 8PM

ChicagoPodcastFestival.org

2nd annual Chicago Podcast Festival, Monday, October 2 - Sunday, October 8.

30 live podcasts in 1 week

With 3 national podcasts (Crybabies; improv4humans with Matt Besser; Up And Vanished)

And 27 local / Chicago podcasts (including The Feed with Rick Bayless; and 6 WGN podcasts)

Crybabies special guests: Bill Kurtis, Tim Meadows, and The Lawrence Peters Outfit.

Bill will be a special guest on the live Crybabies podcast, which is co-hosted by Andy Richter and his wife, Sarah Thyre (she's an Annoyance Theater alum).

Crybabies focuses on the deeply moving and often very funny artworks and cultural make us cry. Andy and Sarah interview each guest as they share the books, films, movies, music, poetry or TV shows that made them tear up.

This special one-time only live show's other special guests are SNL alum Tim Meadows and the Chicago honky-tonk punk band The Lawrence Peters Outfit.