Lunchbreak: Rumaki

Executive Chef Nate Henssler

Portsmith

660 N. State Street

Chicago

(312) 202-6050

www.portsmithchicago.com

RUMAKI

Ingredients:

Scallops, 2 for each dish

Pork Belly, sliced 3/8” into triangles, 2 pieces for each dish (see below for procedure)

Carrot Puree, 1 oz

Nouc Chom Reduction, 1 Tbsp (see below for recipe)

Fresh Lime Juice, 2 tsp

Baby carrots, shaved thin in ice water, 2 pieces

Baby White Turnips, shaved thin in ice water, 2 pieces

Pickled Green Papaya, 2 pieces (see below for recipe)

Green Garnish

Ginger Confit, 6 pieces (see below for recipe)

Directions:

Heat a small amount of clarified butter in a saute pan. Season the scallops and pork belly. Sear the scallops until golden brown, flip over and remove from pan, place on cooling rack. Sear the pork belly until very dark, almost burnt; remove from pan to cooling rack. Glaze the scallops and pork with the warm nouc chom. Warm the carrot puree and spread a small amount on the plate. Place the scallops on the puree, lean the belly against them. Dress the carrots, papaya, ginger confit and turnips with a small amount of nouc chom, salt and pepper, place atop the scallops and pork.

NOUC CHOM

Yields 1/2 gallon

Ingredients:

Garlic, 1 oz (2 Tbs)

Cilantro, 5 oz (about 10 Tbs)

White Vinegar, 50 oz (about 6 1/4 cups)

Sambal, 1 1/4 cup

Sugar, 4 1/2 lbs

Fish Sauce 5 oz (about 10 Tbs)

Directions:

Add garlic and cilantro to blender, process with a small amount of vinegar. Add pureed mixture and the remaining ingredients in a sauce pot. Bring to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes. Reduce the sauce very slowly until it begins to thicken.

PORK BELLY

Yields 10 portions

Ingredients:

1 lb slab of bacon, unsliced

Nouc Chom, 2 cups

Directions:

Combine bacon and nouc chom in a small pot. Cook at 350 degrees for 3 hours. Cool completely in the braising liquid. Remove the pork belly from the liquid and slice into portions.

PICKLED PAPAYA

Yields 50 portions

Ingredients:

Green Papaya, 2 each

Lime Juice, 9 oz (just over 1 cup)

Sugar, 5 oz (about 10 Tbs)

Water, 1 oz (2 Tbs)

Fish Sauce, 2 oz (4 Tbs)

Directions:

Peel and deseed the papaya. Shave into ribbons on the mandolin, reserve. Combine lime juice, sugar, water in a saucepot, heat to dissolve (do not boil!). Remove from heat, add fish sauce and pour over the papaya, allow to cool completely. Place the papaya and liquid into a bag and seal. Marinate in refrigerator for at least 4 hours.

GINGER CONFIT

Yields one gallon

Ingredients:

Ginger Julienne, 5 lbs

White Port, 4 bottles

Lemon Juice, 2 cups

Honey, 2 cups

Star anise, 4 pieces

Cinnamon stick, 2 each

Black Peppercorns, 3 Tbsp

Bay leaf, 1 each

Clove whole, 5 each

Sea salt, 1 tbsp

Directions:

Make a sachet with the dry spices. Combine wine, juice, honey in a sauce pot, bring to a simmer. Add the julienne ginger and the sachet. Continue to cook very slowly until the liquid has reduced to become a light syrup. Cool with the sachet in the product.

LEMONGRASS SCENTED CARROTS

Yields 2 cups

Ingredients:

Yellow carrots, peeled and sliced thin, 2 lbs

Lemongrass stalks, smashed, 3 each

Butter, diced, 3 oz (6 Tbs)

Carrot juice or water, 2 oz (4 Tbs)

Salt, 2 tsp

Lime juice to taste

Directions:

Melt the butter in a sauce pan. Add carrots, water/carrot juice, lemongrass and a pinch of salt, cover and cook very slowly until the carrots are very soft. Remove lemongrass and squeeze all of the juices from it into the carrots. Transfer the carrots into a blender, process until very smooth, like baby food. Adjust seasoning with a touch of lime juice and salt if needed. Cool.