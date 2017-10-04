Lunchbreak: Rumaki

Executive Chef Nate Henssler
Portsmith
660 N. State Street
Chicago
(312) 202-6050
www.portsmithchicago.com
RUMAKI
Ingredients:
Scallops, 2 for each dish
Pork Belly, sliced 3/8” into triangles, 2 pieces for each dish (see below for procedure)
Carrot Puree, 1 oz
Nouc Chom Reduction, 1 Tbsp (see below for recipe)
Fresh Lime Juice, 2 tsp
Baby carrots, shaved thin in ice water, 2 pieces
Baby White Turnips, shaved thin in ice water, 2 pieces
Pickled Green Papaya, 2 pieces (see below for recipe)
Green Garnish
Ginger Confit, 6 pieces (see below for recipe)
Directions:
Heat a small amount of clarified butter in a saute pan. Season the scallops and pork belly. Sear the scallops until golden brown, flip over and remove from pan, place on cooling rack. Sear the pork belly until very dark, almost burnt; remove from pan to cooling rack. Glaze the scallops and pork with the warm nouc chom. Warm the carrot puree and spread a small amount on the plate. Place the scallops on the puree, lean the belly against them. Dress the carrots, papaya, ginger confit and turnips with a small amount of nouc chom, salt and pepper, place atop the scallops and pork.
NOUC CHOM
Yields 1/2 gallon
Ingredients:
Garlic, 1 oz (2 Tbs)
Cilantro, 5 oz (about 10 Tbs)
White Vinegar, 50 oz (about 6 1/4 cups)
Sambal, 1 1/4 cup
Sugar, 4 1/2 lbs
Fish Sauce 5 oz (about 10 Tbs)
Directions:
Add garlic and cilantro to blender, process with a small amount of vinegar. Add pureed mixture and the remaining ingredients in a sauce pot. Bring to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes. Reduce the sauce very slowly until it begins to thicken.
PORK BELLY
Yields 10 portions
Ingredients:
1 lb slab of bacon, unsliced
Nouc Chom, 2 cups
Directions:
Combine bacon and nouc chom in a small pot. Cook at 350 degrees for 3 hours. Cool completely in the braising liquid. Remove the pork belly from the liquid and slice into portions.
PICKLED PAPAYA
Yields 50 portions
Ingredients:
Green Papaya, 2 each
Lime Juice, 9 oz (just over 1 cup)
Sugar, 5 oz (about 10 Tbs)
Water, 1 oz (2 Tbs)
Fish Sauce, 2 oz (4 Tbs)
Directions:
Peel and deseed the papaya. Shave into ribbons on the mandolin, reserve. Combine lime juice, sugar, water in a saucepot, heat to dissolve (do not boil!). Remove from heat, add fish sauce and pour over the papaya, allow to cool completely. Place the papaya and liquid into a bag and seal. Marinate in refrigerator for at least 4 hours.
GINGER CONFIT
Yields one gallon
Ingredients:
Ginger Julienne, 5 lbs
White Port, 4 bottles
Lemon Juice, 2 cups
Honey, 2 cups
Star anise, 4 pieces
Cinnamon stick, 2 each
Black Peppercorns, 3 Tbsp
Bay leaf, 1 each
Clove whole, 5 each
Sea salt, 1 tbsp
Directions:
Make a sachet with the dry spices. Combine wine, juice, honey in a sauce pot, bring to a simmer. Add the julienne ginger and the sachet. Continue to cook very slowly until the liquid has reduced to become a light syrup. Cool with the sachet in the product.
LEMONGRASS SCENTED CARROTS
Yields 2 cups
Ingredients:
Yellow carrots, peeled and sliced thin, 2 lbs
Lemongrass stalks, smashed, 3 each
Butter, diced, 3 oz (6 Tbs)
Carrot juice or water, 2 oz (4 Tbs)
Salt, 2 tsp
Lime juice to taste
Directions:
Melt the butter in a sauce pan. Add carrots, water/carrot juice, lemongrass and a pinch of salt, cover and cook very slowly until the carrots are very soft. Remove lemongrass and squeeze all of the juices from it into the carrots. Transfer the carrots into a blender, process until very smooth, like baby food. Adjust seasoning with a touch of lime juice and salt if needed. Cool.