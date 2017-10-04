Jordan Bernfield discusses the Cubs’ upcoming NLDS on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It seems like a bit of a slow drag as fans wait for the title defense begin since there is nearly a five-day gap between the season finale against the Reds and the first game of the National League Division Series in Washington.

On Wednesday, things started to heat up a bit for the Cubs as Joe Maddon announced his starting rotation for the series against the Nationals. Kyle Hendricks, not Jon Lester, gets the ball in Game 1 at Nationals Park on Friday.

Does that give the Cubs the advantage or are they the underdogs against the Nationals in the five-game series?

Jordan Bernfield of ESPN appeared on Sports Feed to discuss that and more about the Cubs on Wednesday's show with Jarrett Payton & Josh Frydman.

Watch Jordan's segments on the show in the video above or below.