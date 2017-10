CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have revealed their pitching rotation for the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals.

Game 1- Kyle Hendricks

Game 2 – Jon Lester

Game 3 – Jose Quintana

Game 4 – Jake Arrieta

Game 5 – TBD

The Cubs will hit the field at Nationals Park for Game 1 on Friday at 6:31 p.m. central time. Game 2 will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be broadcast on TBS.