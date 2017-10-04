Chicago Animal Care and Control waiving adoption fees throughout October

CHICAGO — If you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your family, now is the time to do it, because Chicago Animal Care and Control (CACC) is waiving adoption fees for felines throughout the month of October.

CACC said they are packed with cats and kittens so adoption fees will be waived to help them find forever homes.

People will be able to adopt up to two cats or kittens during the promotion.

The same adoption processes will apply. To be eligible for adoption, you need be at least 18 years old, have all members in your family present at the time of adoption, bring proof of address and proof that you are allowed to have pets if you rent.

For a more detailed list of how to adopt, visit CACC’s website.