Check it out! CPS band from Morgan Park High School sing some Bruno Mars

Chicago Public Schools and Little Kids Rock Present the 2017-18 School Year Kickoff Concert at Millennium Park

Friday, 10/06/17

11:00 AM - 1:00PM

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

The event is free and open to the public! Come bring your lunch and enjoy electrifying musical performances and support music education in Chicago Public Schools.

Little Kids Rock is a national non-profit that transforms lives by restoring, expanding and innovating music education in schools. We bring youth-centered culturally responsive music education which we call Modern Band to public schools to keep kids engaged with the music that speaks to them – from Beyonce to Bruno Mars to Drake and even AC/DC – which we have seen inspires them to reach their highest potential and stay in school.

This is Little Kids Rock’s 10th year serving the public school students of Chicago. Right now we are in 150 local schools. At the 2017-18 School Year Kickoff Concert at Millennium Park this Friday, Chicago Public Schools and Little Kids Rock will be announcing that we have launched a philanthropic investment of over 2.2 million dollars-worth of instruments, curriculum and professional development so that the number of schools we are in will double by 2020, and an 100,000 additional CPS students will receive Modern Band music education.

The CPS and Little Kids Rock School Year Kickoff Concert will quite possibly be the largest group of Chicago School students to ever play music together – over 2500 kids playing and celebrating the power of music.

This band 1744 are students who participate in the Modern Band program at Morgan Park High School, and they are an amazing representation of the type of music program that Little Kids Rock champions in schools across the city, and the country. They will be performing at the concert on Friday! We invite everyone to come out and eat their lunch at the park to hear 1744 and more incredible music by Little Kids Rock students, as well as pop singer-songwriter Quinn XCII and our MC, legendary radio host Norm Winer.