All living ex-presidents headlining concert for Texas hurricane victims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – All living former United States presidents will be headlining a concert to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The “Deep from the Heart: The One American Appeal” concert will be held at Texas A&M University on October 21 and will feature musicians and Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H. W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.

Alabama, Lyle Lovette, the Gatlin Brothers, Robert Earl Keen and other musical acts will be performing.

Every dollar raised through the concert will go to victims of the Texas storm.

Tickets for the concert are available online.

Last month, the former presidents teamed up to raise money for hurricane victims through their One America Appeal organization.