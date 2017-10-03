× Was the recent heat in Chicago the longest streak of consecutive days of breaking records in one year?

In the last week we have broken many records for daily high temperatures. Is this the longest streak of consecutive days of breaking records in one year?

— Kenneth Sax, Chicago, Chad Burlet, Hinsdale Patrick Heslin Steve J.

While the city’s recent late-season heat wave produced seven consecutive record highs, the city has logged even more. The longest stretch of record-setting heat was 10 days set during a late-season heat wave in 1953. Ten consecutive record highs were established between Aug. 25 and Sept. 3, including back-to-back highs of 101 on Sept. 1-2. A close runner-up occurred in March, 2012 when the city experienced an incredible early-season warm spell that featured nine consecutive record highs from March 14-22, punctuated by highs of 85 on the 20th and 87 on the 21st.