Victim thanks stranger she says saved her life during Las Vegas massacre

LAS VEGAS — Addison Short, a victim who was shot in the leg during the Las Vegas mass shooting, recounts the shooting and thanks the stranger whose help she says she wouldn’t be alive without.

“If the guy that helped me is watching, I really just want to tell him how grateful I am for basically saving my life. Just, thank you so much,” Addison says.

She says she doesn’t know the man’s name, and vaguely remembers what he looks like. But, she says she probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for the stranger.

