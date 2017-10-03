Report finds Chicago police overtime abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A new inspector general report blasted the Chicago Police Department for loosely monitoring officer overtime.

Millions of dollars were lost to mismanagement and abuse.

The audit was conducted from January of 2014 to mid 2016 which found millions of dollars in wasteful spending, culture of abuse of the overtime system, insufficient safeguards for officer health, wellness and performance.

The CPD still uses an antiquated paper system that in turn relies on 61 time keepers. Upgrading to a full electronic system will save time and money which can be used to hire more officers.

The audit found officers who too often look for work at the shift end or through court appearances to add time on the job. Within the ranks these are referred to as trolling, paper jumping or lingering.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson, while not back full-time from his August 30 kidney transplant surgery, is ahead of schedule and was well enough to appear at Tuesday’s press conference for what he called a very serious matter to the taxpayers and to his officers.

Johnson said he plans on putting 1,000 officers on the streets with in the next two years but the Fraternal Order of Police suit is saying that's not nearly enough.

“Listen, we constantly assess where we are. At the end of that two-year period and we need to go higher than we will,” Johnson said.

About $266.8 million in overtime was supported only by hard copy documentation which, if damaged or destroyed, could not be recreated.