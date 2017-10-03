× Plainfield North HS on lockdown as police search for possibly armed person

PLAINFIELD, Ill. – Plainfield North High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday due to police searching for a person who is possibly armed in the surrounding area.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to directions given by the police department, the district said.

The Plainfield Police Department said on Twitter that they are looking for a person possibly in possession of a firearm. They are warning residents to stay inside.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

We are looking for a wanted person possibly in poss. of a firearm. PNHS on soft lockdown. Residents in 1/2 mile of 119/248 stay inside. — Plainfield,IL Police (@PlainfieldILPD) October 3, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.