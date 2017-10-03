Miley Cyrus performs ‘The Climb’ for first time in 6 years in Las Vegas tribute

NEW YORK — For the first time in six years, Miley Cyrus performed her 2009 hit “The Climb” in honor of the Las Vegas victims.
Cyrus performed two tributes to Sunday night’s shooting victims on Monday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
To open the show, Cyrus performed Dido’s “No Freedom” with actor Adam Sandler.
After the performance, she asked Fallon, “What is music if we can’t go see our favorite artists perform because we’re scared of violence?”
On her Instagram, Cyrus explained that she is using her platform to “encourage unity, peace & hopefulness!” She explained that the words, “Keep the faith,” mean more now than ever.
In honor of the lives lost , injured and affected by the tragic shooting in Vegas, @fallontonight & I dedicated this show to not only mourning this horrific event but using this platform to encourage unity , peace & hopefulness! So we started this week off with a song I haven't performed in years … #TheClimb . These words mean more now to me than ever … " Keep The Faith" ….. Sending love to ALL! Enjoy the show tonight & #MileyWeek …. hope we can make you smile even thru so much pain 💛 @happyhippiefdn