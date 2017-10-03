Miley Cyrus performs ‘The Climb’ for first time in 6 years in Las Vegas tribute

NEW YORK — For the first time in six years, Miley Cyrus performed her 2009 hit “The Climb” in honor of the Las Vegas victims.

Cyrus performed two tributes to Sunday night’s shooting victims on Monday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

To open the show, Cyrus performed Dido’s “No Freedom” with actor Adam Sandler.

After the performance, she asked Fallon, “What is music if we can’t go see our favorite artists perform because we’re scared of violence?”

On her Instagram, Cyrus explained that she is using her platform to “encourage unity, peace & hopefulness!” She explained that the words, “Keep the faith,” mean more now than ever.