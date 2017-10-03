× Man accused of kidnapping U of I scholar could face death penalty

New and more serious charges were brought against the man accused of kidnapping a U of I scholar earlier this year.

A federal grand jury has now indicted Brendt Christensen on kidnapping resulting in death.

He was already charged with kidnapping, but this superseding indictment adds the allegation that the kidnapping caused the death of Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang.

Zhang went missing on June 9th after she was seen getting into Christensen’s car on campus.

If convicted, he could now face the death penalty or life in prison.

The new indictment also charges Christensen with two counts of making false statements to the FBI