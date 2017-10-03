Lunchbreak: Sweet potato bundt cake

Edge of Sweetness Bakery

6034 N. Broadway

Chicago

(773) 564-9683

edgeofsweetness.com/

Sweet Potato Bundt Cake

Ingredients

Cake:

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 8 oz package cream cheese, softened

1 1/4 cups sugar, divided

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar plus 1 tablespoon, divided

4 eggs

1 1/2 cups peeled, grated sweet potato

1 tsp vanilla

3 cups all purpose flour

4 tsp baking powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1 Tbs plus 1 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, divided

Glaze:

1/4 cup brown sugar

3 Tbs heavy whipping cream, divided

1 Tbs unsalted butter

1 Tbs corn syrup

1 cup powdered sugar (sifted)

1/8 tsp salt

Topping:

Chopped pecans for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a full size bundt cake pan with non-stick baking flour spray. In large bowl, beat butter and cream cheese at medium speed with mixer until creamy. Add 1 cup sugar, 1 cup brown sugar, and vanilla. Beat until fluffy, scraping the sides down as needed (4 minutes). Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add sweet potato and beat until all combined. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and 1 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice. Gradually add flour mixture to the sweet potato mixture beating on low speed until just combined. In a small bowl, stir together the remaining 1/4 cup sugar, remaining 1 tablespoon brown sugar, and remaining 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice. Spoon 1/3 of batter into prepared bundt pan, spreading evenly. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of sugar/spice mixture. Repeat this procedure one more time. Then top with remaining batter. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Let cool, then remove from pan. Let cool completely on a wire rack before glazing.

Glaze:

In a small sauce pan, bring brown sugar, 2 Tbs cream, and corn syrup a simmer over medium heat. Cook, whisking constantly for 1 minute. Pour into a medium bowl to cool slightly. Whisk powdered sugar, salt, and remaining cream until smooth. Drizzle glaze over top of cake. Garnish with chopped pecans.