Las Vegas massacre puts spotlight on security for Chicago Marathon, Cubs playoffs

CHICAGO -- The massacre in Las Vegas is putting a spotlight on security at big events here in Chicago.

One of them comes Sunday, when thousands of runners take part in the Chicago Marathon.

Even more spectators will line the streets.

Crews are already setting up around Grant Park.

Then comes the Chicago Cubs playoff games at Wrigley Field are sure to draw large crowds.

But, Mayor Emanuel says the city is prepared and conducts "active shooter" training drills.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Chicago Marathon.

In all those years, there has never been a major security issue at the race.