Las Vegas gunman may have originally targeted festival headlined by Chance the Rapper: Report

A music festival featuring Chance The Rapper may have been the Las Vegas gunman’s original target, according to the website The Daily Beast.

The Daily Beast says a “senior law enforcement source” reports Stephen Paddock may have initially targeted the “Life Is Beautiful” music festival in Las Vegas the weekend of September 23rd. Chance the Rapper and Lorde headlined that festival.

The Daily Beast says the source is not “directly involved in the investigation but has been briefed on its progress.”

The source says Paddock rented multiple condos overlooking the Life is Beautiful festival.

“The source suggested that Paddock may have lost his nerve or simply changed his plans and checked into the Mandalay Bay Hotel on September 28,” the Daily Beast reports.

At least 59 people were killed and 527 others injured in the shooting that started late Sunday night. Police believe the shooter, Paddock, killed himself before they entered his suite.

In his 32nd-floor hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, police recovered 23 weapons, including a handgun, and multiple rifles — some had scopes on them. Authorities also found several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material used to make explosives, in his car.

Police also searched the gunman’s home in Mesquite, Nevada, where they found at least 19 firearms, explosives, several thousand rounds of ammunition and some electronic devices.

As police uncovered more evidence, they’re still piecing together a motive.