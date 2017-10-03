Kevin Fishbain recaps “Trubisky Day” at Halas Hall on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been just over 24 hours since the decision was made and the celebration continues for a number of Bears' fans.

Mike Glennon is out and Mitchell Trubisky is in as the Bears' quarterback, a decision many were hoping would happen once the original starter started to struggle.

It only took five weeks for the first round pick to take the field and now all eyes in the NFL will be on him as he makes his debut on Monday Night Football against the Vikings on Monday.

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic was there for his first news conference at Halas Hall on Tuesday and he joined Sports Feed to discuss the Bears' decision to go with Trubisky.

To watch his discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, click on the video above or below.