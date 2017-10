Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Oscar winner and two-time cancer survivor Kathy Bates was in Chicago Monday to speak at the 32nd annual Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation Luncheon at the Hilton Hotel.

WGN's Dean Richards sat down with Bates before the event -- they discussed the Las Vegas attack, her own cancer battles and her best memories from making "Misery."

Watch the full interview in the player above.