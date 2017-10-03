Jason Aldean calls for unity following Vegas concert shooting

LAS VEGAS — Jason Aldean was performing at a music festival on the Las Vegas strip when a gunman opened fire on the crowds below his Mandalay Bay Hotel room.

So far, 59 people have died and over 500 people were injured in what is now became the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

On Tuesday morning, Jason Aldean posted a follow-up response to his previous comments about the shooting.

Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions… #Stopthehate #PrayForLasVegas pic.twitter.com/vHxijmKh6n — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 3, 2017

Aldean wrote, “Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truly don’t understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we aren’t Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and it’s time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now,” he continued. “My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words I can say to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate!”

This follows Aldean’s response on Instagram Monday where he said he didn’t “know what to say.”

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Jason Aldean used the hashtag #StoptheHate in both posts. Aldean emphasized that his heart and prayers are with the shooting victims.