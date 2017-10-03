Hero dad saves 30 people during Las Vegas shooting, takes bullet in neck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- A photo of Jonathon Smith has gone viral after he saved 30 people in the Las Vegas shooting and took a bullet in his neck.

The Washington Post reports that Jonathon Smith travelled to Las Vegas with his brother to attend the Las Vegas music festival. They were seated close to the stage with nine members of their extended family.

When the bullets rang out, Smith originally thought they were fireworks. Once country star Jason Aldean ran off stage, he realized something was wrong. Smith told his family to run then rushed through the crowd shouting, “Active shooter, active shooter, let’s go! We have to run.”

“I got a few people out of there,” Smith told The Post. "You could hear the shots. It sounded like it was coming from all over Las Vegas Boulevard.”

Witnesses estimated that Smith saved 30 lives before being shot in the neck. An off-duty police officer gave Smith medical attention until he flagged down a truck that drove Smith to the hospital.

Jonathan Smith, 30, saved ~30 people last night before he was shot in the neck. He might live w/the bullet for rest of his life. #vegasstrip pic.twitter.com/6hLujXWe51 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) October 2, 2017

Washington Post correspondent Heather Long shared a photo of Smith in the emergency room. It has since gotten over 100,000 retweets and over 250,000 likes.

Daughter of former president Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, shared Long's post and called Jonathon Smith a hero.

Despite that, Smith doesn't call himself a hero.

“I don’t see myself that way,” he told The Post. “I would want someone to do the same for me. No one deserves to lose a life coming to a country festival.”

Jonathon Smith calls himself one of the lucky ones even though is likely to spend the rest of his life with the bullet lodged in his neck.

Smith's sister-in-law Tiffany Jones has set up a Go Fund Me page to pay for his medical expenses. In the fundraiser description, she calls Smith "a loving father of 3 children, Jonathan Jr, Jayden Starr and Julian."

"Our family is so blessed to have someone so heroic and selfless putting the lives of others before his own," she said on the page.