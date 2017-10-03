Girls take longer to heal from brain injuries, new study shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An important difference between girls and boys when it comes to the brain. Girls take longer to heal after a brain injury.

Double time for girls -- concussions are a real concern and recovery time is critical for kids to function following an injury.

A new study by the American Osteopathic Association reveals it can take girls up to 28 days to recovery from a concussion, while it only takes boys, on average, 11 days. The difference in recovery time widens after puberty, due in part to hormone fluctuations in females. But stress also plays a major role.

Dr Cynthia LaBella, Lurie Children’s sports medicine physician: “Your brain develops coping mechanisms so you can handle that stress. When you get a concussion, your brain is injured, it no longer is able to use those coping mechanisms. It’s kind of like it doesn’t have those at the ready, those resources are gone. So then you start to feel that stress all the more strongly because you have no way of disseminating it or coping with it. It’s particularly problematic in teenagers who do well in school and are type-A personalities. They like to make sure everything is in order and get all their work done in a timely fashion. They spend a lot of time paying attention to detail. They might be perfectionist personality types.”

All concussions are serious, and it’s really important to find a physician who has experience managing concussions and can take a good history and talk about all the pre-existing issues that could impact recovery, whether it’s anxiety, a mood disorder or chronic headaches. And sports is not always the culprit – 40% of concussion or caused by accidents, walking into a door, slipping on the ice.