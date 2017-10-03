Enormous hospital ship USNS Comfort arrives in Puerto Rico

The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort has arrived in Puerto Rico to support relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
The U.S. Navy tweeted a picture of the ship arriving in San Juan earlier today.
USNS Comfort is one of two Mercy-class hospital ships. It has one of the largest trauma facilities and when activated can transition to full operating status in five days, which includes a crew of civil service mariners, Navy medical personnel. The ship maintains 5,000 units of blood and has up to a 1,000 bed capacity. The hospital is equipped with four X-ray machines, one CAT scan unit, a dental suite, an optometry and lens laboratory, physical therapy center, pharmacy, angiography suite, and two oxygen-producing plants.
The ship left Norfolk last week.