Coldplay performs Tom Petty’s ‘Free Fallin’ in touching tribute to rock legend

PORTLAND, Or. — Coldplay paid tribute to legendary rocker Tom Petty by performing one of his classics.

Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles a day after he suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California.

On Monday during a tour stop in Portland, Coldplay started the show with a moment of silence for the victims of the mass concert shooting in Las Vegas.

Following the moment of silence, R.E.M’s Peter Buck joined the band on stage for a touching rendition of Petty’s hit, “Free Fallin’.”

Watch the amazing tribute in the video player above