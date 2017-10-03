Chicago’s Lincoln Towing faces hundreds of complaints

CHICAGO — No driver likes seeing their car towed, but they’re even more unhappy if the tow was done illegally.

According to DNA Info, Lincoln Towing has received 464 complaints in the past 21 months.

Nearly half happened in 2017.

Some drivers say they’re being overcharged or their cars should not have been removed in the first place.

The Illinois Commerce Commission is considering whether to pull Lincoln Towing’s license.

38 percent of the complaints have been dismissed outright.

Another 22 percent were referred to the commission.

The company’s attorney says the number of complaints is a tiny fraction of the 25,000 cars Lincoln Towing handles.

“You don’t need to take my word for it — do the math,” Attorney Allen Perl said. “That is 0.4 of 1 percent.”