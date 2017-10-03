CHICAGO’S BEST & WGN-TV PRESENT ‘PIECE OF PIE: THE SCANDALOUS HISTORY OF DEEP DISH PIZZA”

CHICAGO, October 3, 2017 – Deep Dish Pizza: It’s Chicago very own and everyone has an opinion on who makes it best. And like any good Chicago story, the story of deep dish is uniquely its own… with a side of scandal. The team behind “Chicago’s Best” takes viewers on a deep dive into the scandalous history of a favorite pizza style. The “Chicago’s Best” special ‘Piece of the Pie: The Scandalous History of Deep Dish Pizza’ premieres Wednesday, October 11th at 8pm on WGN-TV.

From Uno to Gino’s to Malnati’s, “Chicago’s Best” will fill you in on everything that makes the deep dish pie a true Chicago original! The half-hour program doesn’t solve who invented the deep dish style but proves that no matter who invented it, it’s one of the most iconic and popular meals in the Chicago area.

Chicago’s Best is produced by Oak Brook Productions and co-hosted by Brittney Payton and Elliott Bambrough. Launched in April 2010, “Chicago’s Best” highlights some of the best city and suburban restaurants chosen from viewer suggestions via social media. You can follow the show on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or their website ChicagosBestTV.com. “Chicago’s Best” airs Sundays at 10pm on WGN-TV. The program repeats during the week on CLTV. Check the TV listings at CLTV.com or cable guide for times.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station, and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com